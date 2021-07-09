JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,333.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $30.54 or 0.00090985 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $20,333.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.26 or 1.00049055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00944348 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

