K21 (K21) Price Down 16.2% This Week

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. K21 has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $442,374.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.67 or 0.00886344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005242 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,238,910 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.