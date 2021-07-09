KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,204,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

