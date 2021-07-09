Kansas City Southern (KSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $262.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.83. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $142.03 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.