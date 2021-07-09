KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $34.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 54.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006426 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00108095 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

