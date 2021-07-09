Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5,490.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,034,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $21,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.04 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.43.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

