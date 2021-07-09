Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Down 2.3%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 12,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,296,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

