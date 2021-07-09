Katalyo Price Reaches $0.12 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $77,481.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00121083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00164738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,183.26 or 1.00025331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00947635 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.