Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Globus Medical worth $62,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $80.35 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

