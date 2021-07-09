Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Okta worth $86,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

OKTA opened at $248.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.55 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.