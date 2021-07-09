Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Domino’s Pizza worth $43,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.36.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $478.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $479.27.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

