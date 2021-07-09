Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 325,019 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 325,019 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 8.49% of Anika Therapeutics worth $49,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $622.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.22. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.