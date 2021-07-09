Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 13.37% of NVE worth $45,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NVE by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NVE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVE by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVEC opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

