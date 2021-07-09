KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.
KB Home has raised its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $39.83. 1,724,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55.
In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
