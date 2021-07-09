KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

KB Home has raised its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $39.83. 1,724,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

