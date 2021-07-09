Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. 24,954,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,828,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459,134 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

