Keep4r Reaches Market Capitalization of $375,650.95 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $375,650.95 and approximately $33,807.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00013055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

