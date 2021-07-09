Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.21. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 7,300 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.