Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.21. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 7,300 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.58.
About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
