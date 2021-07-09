KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

