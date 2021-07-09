KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

