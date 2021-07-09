KeyFi Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $12,816.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,193,724 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

