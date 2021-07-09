Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 1,036,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 535,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

