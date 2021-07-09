Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,985 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

