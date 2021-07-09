Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $139.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

KMB stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

