Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.64

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$147.64 and traded as high as C$167.12. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$166.05, with a volume of 57,253 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KXS. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$197.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 562.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

