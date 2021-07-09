King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $20,005.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.00893710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005326 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

