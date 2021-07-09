Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $222,540.77 and approximately $14,829.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00119306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00163503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.07 or 1.00107610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.00939472 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

