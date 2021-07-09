Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. 529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.96.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

