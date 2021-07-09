KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Shares Sold by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,526 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KINZU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,580,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KINZU remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Friday. 5,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

