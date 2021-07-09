KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $20.11

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $20.11 or 0.00059992 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $156.53 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00122765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00164233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.12 or 0.99802371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00937121 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.