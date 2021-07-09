Klaytn Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $123.80 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00163819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,440.08 or 1.00023347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00957195 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,615,733,747 coins and its circulating supply is 2,484,103,328 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

