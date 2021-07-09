Kleros Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $67.78 million and $2.40 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00416251 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

