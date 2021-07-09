Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $195.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.99 million. Knowles reported sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $857.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

KN opened at $19.27 on Friday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Knowles by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

