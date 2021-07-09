Komodo (KMD) Trading 50.1% Higher Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $105.45 million and $10.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00330418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00135874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005870 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,767,624 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

