Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $47.23. 30,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,915. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

