Konomi Network Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

