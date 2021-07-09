Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.