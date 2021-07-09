Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd Sells 1,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $28.20. 605,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,975. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

