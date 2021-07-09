Krios Market Cap Tops $1.47 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $6,492.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001517 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.56 or 0.01440773 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

