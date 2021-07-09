K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KPLUY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.79.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.