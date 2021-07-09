Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Kura Sushi USA worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRUS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $36.59 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $308.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

