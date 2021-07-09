Kuverit Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $445,160.72 and $24.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00898973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,911,226 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

