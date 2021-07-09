Kwikswap Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,440.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $583,624.31 and approximately $18,440.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,364,303 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

