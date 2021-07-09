LABS Group (LABS) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $474,363.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00124693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.93 or 0.99803623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00946169 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

