Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 225,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 390,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420,418. The company has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

