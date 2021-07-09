Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,095. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

