Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.98

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.98 and last traded at $107.98, with a volume of 3829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.97.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

