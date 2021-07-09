Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $195,493.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00163032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,028.85 or 1.00225598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00949400 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.