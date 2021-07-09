Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Shares Up 2.2%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $74.14. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.60.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGYRF)

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions for electricity, heat/cold, and gas utilities worldwide. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, smart gas, heat and water, and stand-alone gas meters; load control devices; system deployment services and managed network services; meter data management software; and advanced grid analytics tools.

