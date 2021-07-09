Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.75

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 7239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $2,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $1,596,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

