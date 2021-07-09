Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $383.72 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $396.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

